523 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded six more deaths linked to COVID-19 and on Tuesday confirmed 523 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the number of total deaths to 6,141 and the number of total cases to 75,248 since coronavirus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs in Michigan on Tuesday tested 29,905 samples for coronavirus and 937 came back positive. The number of daily tests and daily confirmed cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once. Positive tests accounted for 3.13% of total tests, more than a full percentage point lower than the day previous.

State health officials say they want to see the positive test percentage drop to consistently below 3%, where it was for much of June. Since July 6, it has been mostly between 3% and 4%, though there were a few days when it was outside that range.

The state’s online hospitalization data shows that as of Wednesday, there were 493 inpatients being treated for coronavirus in Michigan, a decline of seven from the previous day. Before that, the inpatient numbers had been increasing steadily, if in small increments, for two weeks.

The majority of patients are in the Detroit area. Hospitals still have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

Of the six additional deaths, one was in Kent County, which has now recorded 147 deaths. Kent County also confirmed 39 more cases over the previous day for a total of 5,911 since the outbreak began.

Allegan County also recorded one more death for a total of eight. It has had 397 confirmed cases.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 110 more cases and recorded two more deaths, bringing its totals to 24,143 cases and 2,662 deaths. Oakland County has had 10,385 cases (72 more than the day previous) and 1,080 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 8,263 cases (80 more) and 899 deaths (steady).

State and federal officials continue to urge everyone to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the virus.

“There is something that we can do and that we know works, and that is everyone wearing a mask. Wearing masks is the simplest way to spread the slow of COVID-19. And if everybody masks up, there are a lot more activities that can be available to us in the safest way possible,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Tuesday.

You can help slow the spread of #COVID19. Practice #socialdistancing. Keep at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and others. Wear a cloth face covering when in public. More tips at https://t.co/tt49zOn1hf. pic.twitter.com/eybKhSbNNF — CDC (@CDCgov) July 22, 2020

Gilchrist said officials were still concerned about the rate of transmission, particularly in West Michigan, which is seeing the highest number of cases per million people of any region in the state — though the figure is on the decline.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.

