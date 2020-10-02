539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan group has submitted 539,000 signatures to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end.

It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is investigating whether the ballot drive used illegal tactics.

The Democratic governor has opposed the initiative, saying a 1945 law allowing her to unilaterally extend a state of emergency has helped her save lives.

