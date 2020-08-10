557 more coronavirus cases, 8 more related deaths in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded eight more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 557 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Monday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,257 and the total number of cases to 87,960 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs in Michigan on Sunday tested 21,450 samples for the virus and 759 came back positive. The number of positive tests and the number of new cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once.

The percentage of positive tests was 3.54%. On Friday, the positive test percentage was about 2.8%, the lowest it had been since June. On Saturday, it was just above 3%.

As of Friday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map lists data, Michigan was seeing seven-day average for positive tests of 3.2% and an average of 34.6 cases per million people per day. Both of those averages were on the decline. Hospitalizations also remain low.

While Michigan is seeing encouraging metrics, everyone is still urged to follow health safety practices to help further slow the spread of the virus and keep it under control. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public.

If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested.

Conducted with help from the Michigan National Guard, there will be free drive-thru testing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency on Hill Street in Three Rivers. Testing will be available to Michigan residents ages 18 and up. You must bring identification to prove residency.