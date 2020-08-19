$575,000 available to help Michigan health care providers fight suicide

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) — As suicide continues to grow as a public health concern, several Michigan organizations have come together to make $575,000 available for health care providers to develop solutions that address the significant issue, especially among populations experiencing health disparities.

Five organizations released a Request for Proposal to health care clinicians and behavioral health specialists to develop projects that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children and/or adults who may be at risk; as well as addressing their needs for appropriate medical, social and behavioral services.

The funding is available through a collaboration between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation, and The Children’s Foundation.

“Suicide is a mental health crisis in our country, as it’s increased by 35 percent over the past 11 years,” said Lynda Rossi, executive vice president of Strategy, Government and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased mental health challenges for many, including suicidal ideations. We look forward to supporting innovative proposals that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths, and help connect those in need with appropriate medical, social and behavioral health services.”

According to data from the Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were a total of 7,133 deaths by suicide in Michigan between 2014 to 2018, which is an average of nearly 150 individuals per month.

“At the Health Fund, we know that no single organization can solve a complex challenge such as suicide. That’s why we’re proud to partner with other funders to bring evidence-based prevention approaches to Michigan, and ultimately help more people access critical, life-saving care,” said Becky Cienki, director of Behavioral Health at the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

This funding opportunity will support up to 12 Michigan based organizations to implement sustainable, evidence-based suicide prevention practices, with grant amounts ranging from $50,000 to a maximum of $75,000. Programs that focus on population groups experiencing health disparities due to income, age, gender identity and ethnic or racial characteristics are especially encouraged.

“The pandemic has created even greater obstacles for those struggling with mental health issues – something we have been paying close attention to at The Children’s Foundation considering mental health is one of our key focus areas,” stated Lawrence J. Burns, president & CEO of The Children’s Foundation. “This collaboration is a great example how to have an even greater impact on the community so we may provide resources and awareness of suicide prevention.”

Data from the Michigan Violent Death Reporting System during years 2014 -2017 shows that at every age, men were more likely than women to die by suicide. The Michigan age-adjusted suicide rate was 13.0, but the rates vary by race, ranging from 3.9 for Asian Americans to 24.8 for Native Americans

Non-profit organizations that provide direct treatment services are eligible to apply. The initiative solicits proposals from organizations serving Michigan’s health-disparate populations, including:

Federally-Qualified Health Centers and Look-Alikes

Rural Health Centers

Tribal Health Centers

Other safety net health clinics with capacity to bill third party payers

School-based and school-linked health centers with high need

Veteran’s Administration healthcare clinics

Proposals are due September 15, 2020. Information and materials are available at bcbsm.com/innovations.

