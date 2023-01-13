MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Action is being taken following a statewide 911 service disruption this week.

Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) said it experienced a system error on Jan. 10. They believe an error in the company’s optical transport network resulted in database corruption. This caused a hardware/software mismatch resulting in some 911 calls to not be completed as expected or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.

Following the discovery, PFN provided the following release with information about the outage and steps to prevent a similar situation in the future:

PFN technicians discovered a disruption in the company’s optical transport service at roughly 3:15 pm on Jan. 10th. The redundancy mechanism that supports the network then malfunctioned causing statewide disruptions. PFN staff was able to set up a call bridge with 911 dispatch centers across the state within 20 minutes to troubleshoot the problem and ensure calls were rerouted while the equipment was being serviced.

“We take our mission-critical role in delivering consistent and reliable service to Michigan’s 911 operators very seriously and build multiple redundancies into our network. We also work with dispatch center managers to ensure processes are in place to reroute calls between centers when unexpected issues occur,” said Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager Scott Randall. “Despite our best preparations, some calls were still disrupted and for that we are deeply sorry. We are now making several upgrades to the whole system to eliminate the possibility of additional network errors in the future.”

PFN is investing $6 million to expedite the redesign of its network and install new optical transport network equipment that will improve the resilience of its 911 system. This work will be completed over the next several months. A final completion date has not been determined at this time.

About Peninsula Fiber Network

Based in Marquette, MI, Peninsula Fiber Network is telecommunications carrier that provides telecommunications, transport and broadband services for governments, businesses, and other telecommunication companies. PFN is proud to partner with the public safety community to provide Next Generation 911 services (NG911) in Michigan and Wisconsin. Our secure, redundant fiber network extends through Michigan, Northern Wisconsin, into Canada, and in conjunction with our Indatel Network Consortium partners, PFN provides network access points across much of `the United States.