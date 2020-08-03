604 more coronavirus cases in MI; new testing rules for farms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed six more deaths linked to COVID-19 and on Sunday confirmed 604 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

The figures, released Monday afternoon, bring the total number of deaths to 6,212 deaths and the number of cases to 83,386 since the virus was virus detected in Michigan in March.

On Sunday, labs in Michigan tested 25,736 samples for the virus and 837 came back positive. The number of positive tests is higher than the number of new confirmed cases because some people may be tested more than once, but the state says its reporting system is set up to ensure a single person cannot account for more than one case.

The percentage of positive tests Sunday was 3.25%; that percentage was between 3% and 4% for the bulk of July, whereas it was mostly below 3% in June.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 450 statewide as of Friday, and there are plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

Of the 604 cases, 32 were in Kent County, which has now had 6,599 cases since the outbreak started. The number of deaths remained steady at 151.

One of the six recent deaths was in Kalamazoo County, bringing the total to 81. It has had 1,436 cases.

Two of the most recent deaths were in Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus with 2,680 now dead. It also confirmed 147 more cases for a total of 25,836 since the beginning of the outbreak. In neighboring Oakland County, there have been 11,605 cases (84 more than the day previous) and 1,084 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 9,384 cases (120 more) and 899 deaths (no change).

AGRICULTURAL TESTING

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday issued an emergency order Monday requiring that agricultural and food processing employees get tested for the virus. The state cited 11 outbreaks at farms and food processing plants in Michigan, as well as disproportionate infection rates among Latino people.

Under the order, all migrant housing camp operators must:

Test everyone over the age of 18,

Conduct a test within 48 hours of someone’s arrival,

Separate newly arrived workers,

Test them again 10 to 14 days they arrive,

Test anyone who has symptoms or is exposed to the virus.

Migrant or seasonal worker employers as well as meat, poultry and egg processers with at least 20 on-site employees must:

Test all workers,

Test any new workers before they start on the job,

Test any workers with symptoms or who has been exposed.

Employers and housing operators must finish a compliance plan by Aug. 10, the state says. Testing must start by Aug. 24.

In Lansing, the state Legislature canceled session for the rest of the week after a senator from Charlotte tested positive for the virus.

In Portage, Ramona Park has reopened after three lifeguards who had showed symptoms tested negative for the virus. It was closed for five days.

In Gobles, the public school district has canceled all summer workouts for student-athletes after one student-athlete tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Public health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask in public, wash their hands frequently and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is also advised to get tested and self-isolate while they wait for results.

