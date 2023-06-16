LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Grant funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been awarded to Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) to improve high-speed internet access across the state. The grant funds in the form of $61 million, come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“From St. Joseph to Houghton, we are working to ensure every Michigander has access to quality, affordable high-speed internet,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am proud of Michigan-based Peninsula Fiber Network for securing critical funding to connect more people to high-speed internet. Since I took office, we have expanded access to 23,000 more families and small businesses so students can connect with their teachers, people can access health care services, and companies can grow. We will keep working together to expand access to high-speed internet so everyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

The $61 million grant has been awarded under the NTIA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program. It will be used to place more than 500 miles of new middle-mile fiber through underserved and unserved communities across the state. The program is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) helped enact.

“Expanding access to reliable high-speed internet in unserved and underserved areas creates new job opportunities and supports small businesses, increases access to quality health care through telehealth, and expands educational opportunities,” said Senator Peters. “This funding is a massive win for Michiganders and communities in our state, and I’m proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that made this funding possible.”

“High speed internet isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential service that we need for everything from work, school, doctors’ visits, and paying our bills. With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Peters and I were able to ensure major investments like this to expand affordable, reliable broadband in Michigan. Today’s announcement is critical for thousands of people frustrated by slow and unreliable internet connections. This new infrastructure will allow for telemedicine, remote learning, and other services families and businesses rely on,” said Senator Stabenow.

“Internet connectivity is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, allowing businesses to thrive, connecting people to health care services and education providers, and helping people communicate locally and around the globe. This grant, combined with PFN’s own investment, will allow for the installation of middle mile infrastructure that will help to bring better and faster broadband to some of the largest underserved areas in our state while strengthening network connections between Michigan’s peninsulas and with a neighboring state,” said Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager Scott Randall. “We are thankful to our local, state and federal partners for supporting us in this grant and look forward to getting started on this vital infrastructure project.”

Map Courtesy: Martin Waymire

There are several routes planned in the project. In the Upper Peninsula Fiber would go under Lake Michigan from Charlevoix to Beaver Island and then to Gulliver.

More information on the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program can be found here.

“With access to affordable, high-speed internet as our tool, we can connect more Michiganders to economic opportunity,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I are committed to expanding access to high-speed internet throughout Michigan, and we have already connected more than 23,000 homes, businesses, and unserved locations. Today’s $61 million Middle Mile award will help ensure that no matter where you live in Michigan, you can learn, work, and connect with others through high-speed internet. We will keep working with anyone to connect Michigan families and small businesses and grow our economy.”

Along with providing faster speeds and better access to the internet, the idea would be to lower costs for that access.

A timeline for the projects was not included in the announcement.