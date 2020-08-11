7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 796 more cases in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Monday confirmed 796 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

Two of those seven deaths were discovered as the state reviewed death certificates to find any that had not already been reported. The state has been running those checks multiple times per week for months.

The updated figures released Tuesday bring the total number of deaths to 6,264 and the total number of cases to 88,756 since the virus was first identified in Michigan in March.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, saw two more deaths for a total of 2,694. It added 125 cases for a total of 26,748 since the outbreak began. Neighboring Oakland County has had 12,453 confirmed cases (104 more than the previous day) and 1,088 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 10,308 cases (127 more) and 910 cases (one more).

An additional 181 cases were confirmed within the Michigan Department of Corrections, which is dealing with an outbreak at the Muskegon Correctional Facility. In all, there have been 5,589 cases among inmates since the outbreak began.

Labs in Michigan on Monday tested 24,095 samples for the virus and 1,053 came back positive. The number of daily positive tests and the number of daily new cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once. State officials say their reporting system is set up in such a away that one person cannot account for more than one confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive tests was 4.37%, the highest it has been since late May. It brought the seven-day average for the positive percentage up to just shy of 3.4%.

As of Saturday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map lists data, the seven-day positive percentage average and the seven-day average of cases per million people per day were still on the decline. Hospitalizations also remain low.

Despite some encouraging statistics, everyone is still urged to follow health safety practices to help further slow the spread of the virus and keep it under control. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public. If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested.

NxGen MDx said it was partnering with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and city of Grand Haven to offer several drive-up coronavirus testing sessions at the Grand Haven Community Center on Fulton Street. The events will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. You must make an appointment, which you can do online.

Latest Stories