90 Michigan airports to receive $256 million in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Members of the Air National Guard Base will assist Sparrow Hospital in constructing a large medical screening tent tomorrow as part of the state's response to COVID-19.

The 110th Civil Engineering Squadron from Battle Creek Air National Guard Base were requested through the City of Lansing Office of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center.

The Airmen will establish an “Alaskan” shelter tent to replace smaller shelters that have been used at Sparrow until now. The site will be used to screen walk-in patients and ambulance patients before entering the hospital.

“The Michigan National Guard is able to support state and local agencies with numerous professional capabilities when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are proud to assist our neighbors during this statewide response to COVID-19.”

The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of Michigan’s communities.