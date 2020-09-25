982 coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another 982 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, according to the latest state data, while the tally of associate deaths rose by eight.

Six of the eight deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. The state as been running those checks routinely each week for months.

The figures released Thursday afternoon bring the total number of cases in the state to 119,597 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the number of deaths to 6,700.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 37,348 samples for the virus and 1,119 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests for the day was 3%.

The seven-day average of that rate is now just above 3%; state health officials would like to push it below that threshold, which they say would show community spread is under control.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

