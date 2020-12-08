Abandoned Sugar Loaf ski resort is sold in northern Michigan

CEDAR, Mich. (AP) — A once-popular ski resort in northern Michigan that closed 20 years ago has been sold, again.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the Sugar Loaf property in Cedar was sold to a private buyer.
The sale was listed on a warranty deed recorded by the Leelanau County Register of Deeds. Sugar Loaf, northwest of Traverse City, was once was the county’s largest employer.
The resort includes a golf course, lodging and an airstrip. It closed in 2000.
Real estate adviser Ross Satterwhite assisted the buyer in evaluating the property. He will help coordinate demolition of the resort’s hotel, which has fallen into disrepair.
