STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Abbott is set to expand its operations in Sturgis.

The company is working to expand Abbott Nutrition, located at 901 N Centerville Road. According to a staff report from the Sturgis Planning Commission, Abbott would like to build a 35,000 square foot expansion on its warehouse building, along with a 1,060 square foot water treatment room and a 12,548 square foot boiler and compressor addition. Circulation improvements and a new chemical drain line are also included in the plans.

A rendering of the planned Abbott expansion in Sturgis. (Courtesy)

Sturgis City Manager Mike Hughes in a statement said the city is excited about the expansion.

“We absolutely appreciate their continued investment and commitment to the Sturgis community and look forward to the job opportunities that will be provided,” Hughes said in the statement. “Sturgis continues to see significant overall development and we look forward to future opportunities and growth that projects like this will spur.”

Hughes said the site plan was approved unanimously by the planning commission last week.

The manufacturing plant shut down in February and Abbott recalled several of its baby formula products, due to reports of four babies becoming sick after consuming the formula. The shutdown was a major contributor to a nationwide baby formula shortage.