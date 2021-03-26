About 5,000 virus cases as Michigan sees highest weekly count of 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported about 5,000 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 more related deaths.

The Friday update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 647,899 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 16,004.

This week has seen the largest number of cases since the start of the year — and there’s still one more day to go.

On Thursday, labs tested 48,000 samples for the virus and 5,084 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 10.59%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

ALGER – 0

BARAGA – 1

CHIPPEWA – 18

DELTA – 6

DICKINSON – 6

GOGEBIC – 0

HOUGHTON – 2

IRON – 1

KEWEENAW – 1

LUCE – 0

MACKINAC – 2

MARQUETTE – 12

MENOMINEE – 2

ONTONAGON – 0

SCHOOLCRAFT – 0

Michigan’s case rate continues to trend up after a month on the rise. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is now nearly 9%, about three times the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last month. So far, the daily death rate, a lagging metric, has remained low.

Citing the increasing metrics, Ascension Borgess on Friday reinstated its strictest level of visitor restrictions. Under the rules, visitors are not allowed with the exception of one person for some patients in departments like the emergency room, intensive care, labor and delivery and pediatrics. Those who are allowed in must complete a health screening and wear a hospital-provided mask.

Michigan has received nearly 4.4 million doses of the vaccine and more than 3.9 million doses had been administered statewide, reaching a little more than 30% of the population over the age of 16.

Muskegon County said Friday that it has vaccinated 25% of its population, but it also warned people to be vigilant against the virus as its test positivity rate continues to rise along with the rest of the state. It says its rate is now about 5%, having doubled in the last two weeks or so.