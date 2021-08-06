Additional emergency food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families that are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that more than 1.25 million people in around 700,000 Michigan households will benefit.

“As we continue our economic jumpstart, we must ensure that every Michigan family can put food on the table,” Gov. Whitmer said. “My administration, MDHHS, and other partners have worked to ensure that nobody went hungry in the middle of a global pandemic. It is essential for us to continue our efforts, and I thank the Biden administration for helping us feed 1.25 million Michiganders in 700,000 households across the state.”

Additional food assistance benefits will be added to Bridge Cards from August 7-13. Benefits will be loaded onto the cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is allocated earlier in the month.

“MDHHS is pleased to be able to continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We will continue working hard to provide Michigan residents who are in need with easy access to benefits.”

Some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in April 2020 due to the pandemic. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting the extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is required each month.

SNAP recipients receive at least $95 in additional assistance monthly. Housholds that receive over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their household’s size will continue to receive that larger amount.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size are:

One Person: $234

Two Persons: $430

Three Persons: $616

Four Persons: $782

Five Persons: $929

Six Persons: $1,114

Seven Persons: $1,232

Eight Persons: $1,408

Federal funding for states to provide food assistance is under House Resolution 620, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible households do not need to apply again to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance by going online or by calling 888-678-8914. Additional questions can be answered by caseworkers.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.