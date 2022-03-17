GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Court is set to reconvene Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Court was originally supposed to reconvene Monday, but the trial was put on hold after “an essential trial participant” tested positive for COVID-19, court documents say. A source told News 8 that person is an attorney involved in the case.

The third day of testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run to around 2 p.m.

9:30 a.m.:

Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard is raising questions about the behavior of the FBI’s informants in the case.

FBI agent Christopher Longer acknowledged under cross-examination that a Tennessee-based informant, Jennifer Plunk, sold a 9 mm handgun to Wisconsin-based informant, Stephen Robeson, who was a felon not allowed to possess a firearm. He says the FBI did not give Plunk permission to do that.

9:20 a.m.:

FBI Agent Christopher Long says a tip from the Dallas field office in April 2019 ultimately led the office in Delaware to start investigating Barry Croft Jr. in October 2019.

Part of the tip involved Croft’s communications with Kevin KC Massey, who led a militia in Texas.

“The comments Mr. Croft was making were direct threats to law enforcement, very violent comments. He wanted to burn police officers out of their houses and catch them as they were jumping out of their second-story windows, and have a people’s trial and hang them from the nearest tree,” Long said under cross-examination.

9:00 a.m.: Jury is in the courtroom, with an alternate filling in for the missing juror. FBI agent Christopher Long is waiting to return to the stand. He was the agent assigned to investigate Barry Croft Jr., of Delaware, who has been described as a leader of the conspiracy to kidnap the governor.l Croft’s attorney, Josh B;lanchard, is about to get his chance to cross-examine him. He’s expected to delve into how the agent used informant Stephen Robeson during the investigation.

8:55 am.

Trial was to start at 8:30 a.m., but has been delayed while the judge waits for a juror, a woman who is late and unaccounted for. They’ve tried reaching her by cell phone, but no luck. They will be using one of the six alternate jurors.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

During the first week, a jury of 12 with six alternates was sat Monday, the defense and prosecutors gave their opening statements Tuesday and testimony began.

The FBI on Thursday detailed the gadgets that were used to track the suspects, including pole cams, special cameras to photograph license plates and recording devices planted in key fobs.

An FBI agent testified that the agency wrapped up the investigation in October 2020 after learning the suspects were trying to get ingredients for a bomb.

“There was a real concern they might obtain real-life explosives,” the agent testified.

There were no proceedings on Friday.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

