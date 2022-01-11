LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the department of the Attorney General has resources online for learning about human trafficking.

“I am grateful to the Attorney General and law enforcement agencies in Michigan and nationwide working diligently to ensure survivors have the resources they need and bring traffickers to justice,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Michiganders should review the available resources, report trafficking, and support those who feel helpless. Together, we can save lives.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Human Trafficking Initiative prosecutes traffickers and provides training across Michigan. Since the initiative began, 34 individuals have been arrested on human trafficking charges, several cases are pending but 25 convictions have been made so far.

“Those victimized by traffickers face sexual, physical and emotional abuse – all for the purpose of control and submission,” AG Nessel said. “That is why it remains incumbent upon all of us to report trafficking and support those who feel helpless. I encourage everyone to take some time to review the resources available to better identify these instances of abuse.”

Since 2019, the initiative has given over 30 presentations training around 200 law enforcement professionals, 350 legal professionals, 300 victim service providers, 800 medical professionals, as many as 1,000 various other professionals and about 300 members of the public. Red flags to look out for can be found on the initiative’s website.