AG Nessel Announces Charges in Oakland County Sex Trafficking Case

LANSING – Michigan continues the fight to combat human trafficking as Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the arrest of a Pontiac man on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise and for his alleged role in the prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous young women in Auburn Hills, Pontiac and other locations throughout Oakland County.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23, was arraigned today in 52-3 District Court in Auburn Hills before Magistrate Marie Soma. He is charged with:

One count of forced labor/commercial sex, a 15-year felony;

Two counts of pandering, a 20-year felony;

One count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of transportation for prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

The court imposed a $30,000 cash bond. Jordan-King is scheduled for his next court appearance on Aug. 20. Jordan-King was also arraigned in a separate case in 50th District Court in Pontiac before Judge Michael Martinez on one count of child sexually abusive material – production, a 20-year felony. That court imposed a $25,000 cash bond.

From July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019, in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights and elsewhere, Jordan-King reportedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise, comprised of at least nine victims.

The investigation into Jordan-King’s alleged sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise was initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department. During the investigation, Auburn Hills detectives discovered multiple incidents of Jordan-King’s alleged behavior that indicated he would befriend numerous young college-age females and groom them to engage in sexual activity for profit, from which Jordan-King benefited. The investigation also revealed that Jordan-King allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Due to the complex nature and scope of Jordan-King’s criminal activities that expanded across several jurisdictions, Auburn Hills Police Department, as a member agency, requested assistance from the FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force (Task Force). Task Force agents coordinated with detectives from the Auburn Hills Police Department and furthered the investigation which culminated with multiple felony charges and the apprehension of Jordan-King.

The Task Force is led by the FBI and is comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments of Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Novi, Southfield and Troy.

Nessel said she appreciates the investigators involved in the case, in particular those from Auburn Hills who initiated the investigation and the Task Force officers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Heights Police Department.

“Human trafficking and sex trafficking are heinous crimes made more complicated by the fact that they often cross the jurisdictions of multiple law enforcement agencies,” Nessel said. “Investigating and prosecuting crimes that occur within the borders of several municipalities, states or nations can create unique challenges as we pursue justice. But this case is a clear example of the collaborative relationship law enforcement agencies at all levels should strive for when taking actions to hold criminals accountable.”

Chief Jeff Baker, of the Auburn Hills Police Department, said: “We are very pleased to bring charges against this individual. This case was especially disturbing in that this suspect sought out his targets at various colleges. We want this to send a clear message that human trafficking will not be tolerated in Oakland County.”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said: “I am extremely proud of our team and our partners who worked so diligently on this investigation. Human trafficking is a modern-day scourge that must be ended. This case is a clear example of how this behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County.”

Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines said: “I am very proud of the accomplishments of the Task Force on this case. I know that the Madison Heights officer assigned to this Task Force was instrumental in this investigation and has continued to make our city proud of his accomplishments. The City of Madison Heights will not tolerate human trafficking and this case is one more excellent example of our dedication to eradicating this criminal activity from our city.”

Since 2011, the Michigan Department of the Attorney General has provided training to more than 1,000 professionals and filed charges against 29 individuals for human trafficking – all leading to arrests. It has successfully convicted 23, with cases against several additional defendants currently pending. The department is also home to the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission, which works to direct state policy on human trafficking.

Please note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The Attorney General’s Office does not provide photos of defendants, but one may be available by contacting the booking agency, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

