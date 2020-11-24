AG Nessel confirms investigation into threats against Wayne County Canvassers

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed on Tuesday that her department is actively investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and issued the following statement:

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Nessel’s Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting. Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.