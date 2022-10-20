MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an update from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to provide new details about the fire at facility in Menominee.

City, county, state, and federal agencies will provide updates on the firefighting efforts, containment and management of fire runoff water, sampling of surface water and drinking water, community air monitoring and sampling, and recovery actions related to the rehabilitation of the fire scene. The conference is planned for 2 p.m. Eastern/ 1 p.m. Central.

The fire started on Thursday, October 6. Crews responded to a fire at Resolute Forest Products.

We will update this story following the news conference.