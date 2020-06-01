All Michigan drivers will get an auto insurance refund because of reduced driving risks during COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Starting June 15th, some retailers will be reopening facilities to accept returnable containers and refund customer bottle deposits.

The Michigan Treasury issued a Notice Regarding Phased Reestablishment of Michigan’s Bottle Deposit Return Program today.

Phase 1 which begins on the 15th, requires grocery stores, supermarkets, and specific other retailers to re-open bottle return facilities. It applies to facilities that are in the front of stores or in a separate area which exclusively uses reverse vending machines which require minimal to no person-to-person contact.

During Phase 1, individuals are limited to only return $25 worth of containers per day. Consumers could also recycle if they do not want to return containers to a bottle deposit redemption facility.

The facilities must ensure they comply with safety protocols including safeguards to protect workers. Other steps include establishing limited hours for return facilities and limiting the number of people operating reverse vending machines.

Additionally, retailers must limit the volume of returned beverages per week to non more than 140% of their average weekly volume in April and May of last year.

The Michigan Treasury will provide more details as knew phases become available.

If you have any questions regarding the phase-in of the reestablished bottle return program, email: Treas_MiscTaxesFees@michigan.gov.