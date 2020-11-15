Alpena judge remains under investigation after 1 year

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A published report says an Alpena judge who was removed from the docket a year ago remains under investigation.

The Alpena News says Michigan State Police are still investigating Michael Mack, along with legal support from the Attorney General’s Office.

Police records obtained by the newspaper show the investigation started in October 2019 after Alpena authorities were concerned about information divulged during an unrelated police investigation.

Mack told the newspaper he has apologized for “unethical lapses” regarding improper communication and hopes he can continue to practice law.

He’s working in a defense attorney in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Latest Stories