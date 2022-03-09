MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The television show American Pickers plans to return to Michigan and is on the lookout for places to film. The show plans to film in the state during May 2022.

First airing in 2010, the show follows pickers as they search for unique collections of antiques across the United States to buy, sell, and explore the stories behind the collection and its owner. The show has previously filmed in the U.P. over the course of its run.

Courtesy: Cineflix

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, you are encouraged to send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.