Ann Arbor-area prosecutor: No cash bail to get out of jail

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A new prosecutor in the Ann Arbor area has told his staff to not seek cash bail for people accused of crimes.

Eli Savit said assistant prosecutors in Washtenaw County can ask a judge to impose certain conditions on defendants in exchange for their release after an arrest. But posting cash bail won’t be one of them.

Savit says poor people accused of minor crimes have been trapped in jail because of an inability to pay.

Savit says his office still will seek pretrial detention in major crimes, especially if someone poses an imminent threat to the community.

