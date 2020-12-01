Another Michigan lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

State Rep. John Chirkun

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. John Chirkun said Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming at least the 10th member of the Legislature to be infected since the pandemic hit Michigan.

Also, two people in the Senate notified the business office of their positive tests.

It was not specified if they are senators, employees or interns.

Chirkun, a third-term Democrat from Roseville, is the sixth known lawmaker to be infected in less than a month.

Meanwhile, the Ingham County  health officer wrote a letter to Senate officials saying she had received complaints about audience members not wearing masks or social distancing during a recent committee hearing.

