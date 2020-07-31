Anti-Trump messages, BLM and Antifa references spray painted in Lansing

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Officer Mark Zitnik insists he was just doing his job when he heard someone yell, "Help!"

Zitnik and his family were enjoying a Saturday afternoon, July 25, boating on Munising Bay in Alger County.

As they navigated around a sandbar off Sand Point Beach the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer heard a cry for help.

The swimmers had been wading in shallow water covering a sandbar, but they ended up in deep water with a strong current.

Zitnik dove from the moving vessel and when he got close the swimmer attempted to climb on top of Zitnik saying, “I can’t swim. Save me. Help me.”