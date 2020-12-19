AP: Michigan spent $136M on medical gear early in pandemic

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan spent more than $136 million on masks, gloves and other protective gear during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to a nationwide Associated Press analysis of spending last spring, when states were racing against time and each other to protect essential workers.
Michigan provided a list of 69 orders placed between late March and early May.
The biggest expenditures were for face masks designed to filter out tiny particles from the air.
The state also bought gowns, gloves, face shields, goggles and ventilators.
