App launched in Michigan to alert people exposed to virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state health department and Michigan State University are launching a voluntary smartphone app to notify people who’ve been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, a step toward potentially taking the technology statewide.

MI COVID Alert is available for download and is starting as pilot in the Lansing area.

The MI COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. The state health department and Michigan State University on Thursday launched a voluntary smartphone app to notify people if they have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, a step toward potentially taking the technology statewide. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

A person testing positive is given a PIN by contact tracers allowing them to share their result anonymously on the app, which uses cellphone location information and Bluetooth technology.

Other app users who were within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes are notified.

They aren’t told who tested positive.

