GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 65th season of the archaeological excavation at Colonial Michilimackinac started with a bang. Crews arrived on May 30 and within days turned up an interesting find.

Mackinac State Historic Parks has announced that crews found a six-sided gaming die earlier this month. The die is made of polished bone or ivory, and unlike a die found in 2010, the “pips” are in the “standard pattern,” with opposing sides adding up to seven.

Excavation crews will spend the summer focused on the trader’s house along the southeast rowhouses of the outpost, primarily what was the northern wall of the home and its two cellars.

“We expect to find evidence for the north wall of the house in our northern tier of squares,” park officials said in a blog post. “Currently, the crew is excavating the layer of rubble from the 1781 demolition of the fort in this area. Unfortunately, they have to work around the stump of a tree planted in 1910 before the layout of the fort was known.”

Fort Michilimackinac was built in 1715 by French soldiers and eventually became a key fur trading post. British soldiers took control of the fort in 1761 and eventually moved to Mackinac Island in 1781, believing the location to be more secure from a naval assault. After the move, the rest of the site was burned down and eventually buried by sand blown from the lakeshore.

Mackinaw City was eventually platted and the site of the fort at “Old Mackinac Point” was reserved as a park. The land was eventually placed under the care of the Mackinac Island State Park Commission.

Archaeologists work on the site of the trader’s home in the fort’s southeast rowhouse. (Courtesy Mackinac State Historic Parks)

Park officials started archaeological digs in 1959 and have found more than 1 million artifacts. Now in its 65th summer of excavation, the park estimates approximately 65% of the fort has been examined.

Just last year, archaeologists unearthed several measuring weights, a brass sleeve button and a structural post believed to be a part of one of the original 1715 structures.

Weather permitting, visitors can watch the archaeologists work every day through Aug. 19.