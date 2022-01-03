LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Kindergarten through 12th grade students are invited to create a design for the 2022 State of the State program cover following the theme “Why do you believe in Michigan?”

“Michigan is home to such innovative, creative young people, and I am excited to highlight the artistic talents of a young Michigander as part of the 2022 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer. “What unites every Michigander is that we all believe in our state, and I am excited to share a student’s artwork that highlights what makes Michigan so special to them. I hope students from all over Michigan show off their skills and submit their entry to the State of the State Art Contest.”

Governor Whitmer’s State of the State address will share her vision for Michigan and plan to address key issues including jobs, education, infrastructure and Michigan’s economic progress.

Students can use crayon, marker, paint, or any other material. Designs should be submitted online by 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, January 16. The student with the winning design will also receive a prize.