At least 25 people who were at East Lansing bar have virus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Health officials are urging people to self-quarantine if they recently visited a popular bar near Michigan State University where 25 customers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ingham County health department says people who were at Harper’s in East Lansing between June 12-20 should stay home for two weeks.

The 25 cases involve people between the ages of 18 and 23.

County health officer Linda Vail says more people probably were infected but have not been identified.

Harper’s is temporarily closed after reopening on June 8. It said it’s modifying the air conditioning system and developing a plan to eliminate lines.