Attorney General Nessel shares reminders on making donations

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Attorney General Dana Nessel says fundraising scams for tragedies, like the shooting at Oxford High School, can attract bad actors.

“Thankfully thus far, our department has not received any reports of potentially fraudulent behavior surrounding opportunities to show support for the victims and the community of Oxford,” Nessel said. “We know that, unfortunately, that could change and there may be attempts to profit from this tragedy. My office stands ready to pursue bad actors and we urge Michiganders to report any suspected instances of fraud.”

Nessel reissued her Crowdfunding for Donations Consumer Alert to help individuals donate wisely. Before donating consider whether the person is someone you know and trust and whether the amount being raised seems reasonable or excessive. Nessel says if you have doubt about the recipient of the donations, don’t donate.

If a crowdfunding platform, like GoFundMe, is being used, note the description and organizer. If they claim to be connected to the recipient Nessel advises searching the person online and on social media to verify the connection.

News articles will also feature verified fundraisers at times. A library of resources for consumers is available online from the Department of the Attorney General. Consumer complaints can be filed online or by calling 877-765-8388.