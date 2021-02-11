PD: Portage couple’s disappearance likely homicide case; Son now person of interest

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Portage police now say 27-year-old Nicholas Johnson, the son of Gary and Laura Johnson, is a person of interest in his parents’ disappearance. Police also say they are now leaning towards calling the case a homicide rather than a missing persons’ case.

This has been a breaking news update from woodtv.com. Check back soon for updates. Below is the original story.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the son of a missing Portage couple was found at the same apartment complex where his mother’s car was recovered.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is searching for Gary and Laura Johnson, who live on Romence Road west of the Oakland Drive interchange.

An undated courtesy photo of Gary and Laura Johnson.

Authorities were contacted by Gary Johnson’s employer after he did not log on for work in a few days. Officers went to their house for a welfare check but the couple wasn’t there.

“Mr. Johnson was a 25-year-employee, very reliable and responsible … for the past couple days he hadn’t shown up to work virtually,” PDPS Director Nicholas Armold told News 8.

Officers were called at 9 a.m. Tuesday and have been investigating at the home since then.

“Once they got inside the home they didn’t find the Johnsons; nobody was there. One of the vehicles was missing out of the garage. But they did find evidence inside that led them to believe there was some sort of violent activity that took place,” Armold said.

The Johnsons’ 27-year-old son Nicholas Alexander Johnson, who was listed as a parole absconder as of Dec. 30, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. Both are felonies, the first punishable by up to five years in prison and the second by up to two years.

A booking photo of Nicholas Johnson from the Kalamazoo County Jail. (Feb. 9, 2021)

Prosecutors said during his arraignment that he was arrested Tuesday at Milham Meadows in Portage, where Laura Johnson’s car was also found. On Thursday, prosecutors said he was actually arrested at Mallard Cove Apartments in Portage.

Prosecutors said Nicholas Johnson appears to have been living in a storage unit at Milham Meadows. Johnson’s defense attorney said he has been living at a friend’s house for the last few years, though property records listed his address as his parents’ home.

With every hour that passes, concern grows in the neighborhood.

“This is way too close to home. I live a minute up the road, like this is not OK. This shouldn’t happen in Portage at all — our town’s supposed to be safe,” Alan Mohr said. “From what I know they were very friendly and very kind. They were church-going people. They were very good people.”

Considering the investigation currently underway into his parents’ disappearance, Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni set Nicholas Johnson’s bond at $100,000.

“I can’t ignore it,” Santoni said. “It creates a cloud over these proceedings. If I were to ignore it I would be simply ignoring reality, and I’m not going to do that.”

He said he has reviewed search warrants that detail “allegations where the defendant is accused of committing crimes against his parents.”

“We haven’t been able to come up with a rational explanation as to why they’re not at home. Why they are not at work, why nobody has seen or talked to them,” Santoni said. “We hoped that the Johnson’s had just decided to go on a vacation, and that really is even today … our primary concern is where are they and are they OK.”

In 2019, court records show Nicholas Johnson was charged with home invasion and assault at his parents’ house on Romence Road. A no-contact order was issued after the home invasion.

Authorities have not publicly named Nicholas Johnson as a suspect in his parents’ disappearance. They also said there’s no person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information about where the couple may be is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

**Correction: A previous version of this report misspelled the Portage public safety director’s last name. We regret the mistake, which has been fixed.