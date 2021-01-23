Auto shop pays $2,033 to clear unpaid school lunch debts

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) — An auto repair shop has tuned up the lunch accounts at a northern Michigan school district.

To celebrate five years in business, the owners of Mr. Hoxie’s Garage wrote a check for $2,033 to cover unpaid school lunch debts in Suttons Bay, near Traverse City.

Kris and Grant Hoxie usually support school arts and sports, but COVID-19 disrupted those programs.

Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz says the generous gesture will “spread some joy” in the Leelanau County community.

Kris Hoxie says she’s talked to other business owners about making a five-year pledge to the school lunch program.