LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development urges poultry owners to increase biosecurity for their flocks after an investigation by the MDARD and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock in Kalamazoo County.

Poultry owners can protect their flocks by increasing biosecurity. Several birds from the backyard flock had died while others showed signs of illness and samples were sent to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. Results were then confirmed by NVSL.

“MDARD is always preparing for situations like this when they arise, which is why we were able to take quick action to contain this disease and help protect against its spread,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “At this time, this is an isolated case. There is no threat to public health or food safety. We do not anticipate any disruptions to supply chains across our state. As this situation develops, we will continue to work with our partners at local and federal levels to best mitigate spread and provide outreach.”

To protect other flocks in Michigan, the location of the flock found to be infected is currently under quarantine and the birds have been depopulated to prevent further disease spread. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI detections don’t pose an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States and no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the food chain. Poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked properly.

“Now, with HPAI present in Michigan, it is critical for poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures and to keep wild birds out in order to protect their flocks. Increasing those measures will be important to ensure domestic birds are kept healthy and safe,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Simply put, no matter how many birds or which type of birds someone owns—now is the time to protect them. I’m asking all owners to sign-up for our email alerts so we can provide them with critical updates on this developing situation.”

Avian influenza can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment or on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. The following measures can be taken to keep a flock safe:

Preventing contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Washing your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Not sharing equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well water or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keeping poultry feed secure so there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Poultry owners should take note of unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, significant decreases in water consumption or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected, call MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 during the day or 517-373-0440 after hours.