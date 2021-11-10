Ban on use of donated space as polling places is questioned

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clerks and other opponents of a ballot initiative to toughen Michigan’s voting rules are concerned about its proposed ban on using donated spaces as polling places, saying churches and religious organizations account for 20% of them.

Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy group, said Wednesday 664 of 3,355 polling places in 2020 were places of worship or similar religious spaces. Clerks say they will face additional costs if the Republican-led Legislature adopts the initiative, for which signatures are being gathered.

The provision appears to be a response to $400 million donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife to help fund election offices nationwide as they dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories