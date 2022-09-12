BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after his ex-girlfriend told officers he kidnapped and shot at her.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police said Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend from her apartment on Taft Court in Battle Creek into a white Chevy Malibu. He left her at another home but then she walked to a third home located near Chestnut Street and Sherman road, where Cummings was sitting in his car.

At this point, it was 7:30 a.m., the woman said. She told police that Cummings began to yell and fired a shot at her while sitting in his car. She was not hit by the shot and no one was injured.

When police arrived, they found the white Chevy Malibu running at the corner of Sherman Road and McKinley Avenue. Cummings was not in the car and officers could not find him.

Cummings is wanted for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder and carjacking. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to contact police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.