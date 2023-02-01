The Bay College BPA/LSSU students are it again with another “Chain of Love” fundraiser, raising money for the Local Area 1 Special Olympics.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two schools are coming together to show some love to Special Olympics athletes in the Upper Peninsula. The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) are continuing the “Chain of Love” fundraiser which raises money for the Local Area 1 Special Olympics.

Starting February 6 and continuing through February 9, Bay College student volunteers will be accepting donations in the main entrance of the HUB on the Escanaba campus from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm EST

For every dollar donated, it creates a link on the chain. The students invite each donator to write the name of a player they have in mind on their link and add it to the chain. As a result, making a long chain of love.

“I have been watching the Special Olympics for the past few years and it is another way to show your support,” says Nathan Howes, Secretary of BPA, Co-Champion of “Chain of Love”, and studying Business Administration at Bay College.

Money raised from the event helps fund the costs associated with the Local Area 1 Special Olympics program. Costs include the purchase of uniforms, equipment, and travel for all athletes.

“I want to thank everyone that is involved, and I am looking forward to another year of success,” states Howes.

If you have questions, would like to volunteer, or make a donation, contact Nathan Howes, Nathan.Howes@baycollege.edu