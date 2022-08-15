COMSTOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan based Bell’s Brewery launched it’s Inspired Giving initiative, a grant program focused on giving back to communities where Bell’s beer is distributed.

This year, Bell’s will donate $480,000 through grants ranging in size from $500 to $5,000. The company is doing so by donating a dollar for every barrel of beer they sell.

The focus for the first year of grant giving is on water stewardship, or as Bell’s describes it,

Improving the health of the natural environment and inspiring others to embrace sustainability practices through water conservation efforts.

“As a Michigan-based company bordered by the largest freshwater resource on the planet, the Great

Lakes, we recognize the responsibility we have to protect our lakes and rivers and their critical

importance to our business, and our community,” said Walker Modic, Director of Environmental

Programs at Bell’s Brewery. “It’s crucial that we take steps now to ensure equitable access to clean, safe,

high quality water resources for all, for centuries to come.”

The application period begins August 15, 2022, and ends October 15, 2022. Awards are announced in November and funds disbursed before the end of 2022.

“I hope that supporters of our business think beyond our beer when they think of Bell’s Brewery,” said

Carrie Yunker, Bell’s Brewery Executive Vice President. “Inspired Giving is our most ambitious donation

campaign yet, and I am so excited to see how we can amplify our impact as responsible stewards of our

environment and community through these new partnerships”.

For full details on Bell’s Brewery’s Inspired Giving programs, please visit the link below:

bellsbeer.com/inspired-giving