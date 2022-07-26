COMSTOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday is National Chicken Wing Day. In an effort to raise awareness and funds for Meals on Wheels America, Michigan based Bell’s Brewery returns it’s annual Raise a Wing event on Friday, July 29.

Approximately 50 bars and restaurants across the country will serve chicken wings along with Bell’s beer to encourage donations in support of Meals on Wheels mission to improve the lives of seniors and make sure no one is left hungry or alone.

In 2021, the effort raised more than $5,000 for the organization. Bell’s this year is also donating $7,500 directly to Meals on Wheels America.

A list of participating bars and restaurants is not available, but you can support Meals on Wheels America directly by donating here.