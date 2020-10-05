Bernie Sanders in Michigan Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) — Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Ann Arbor Monday where he will deliver a speech to college students that will be live streamed to college students across the state.

Sanders will then speak at a Vote Now Car Rally in Macomb County in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This event will also be live streamed.

Sanders and participants will highlight what’s at stake in the election and all the ways Michiganders can vote in this election, including voting in-person at their local clerk’s office, dropping off their absentee ballots at drop boxes, voting by mail, or voting in-person on Election Day.

Latest Stories