BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – During the attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a veteran who was born in Bessemer was among those killed. Decades later, his body will be buried to celebrate his life and honor his service to his country.

Ensign William Finnegan, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2023.

Born in 1897, Finnegan enlisted in Chicago in 1917 and was appointed to the rank of Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, just weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

As a Chief Radio Electrician, Finnegan was required to qualify for the ratings of Radioman, Aviation Radioman, Radio Technician, Radarman, and Soundman.

Finnegan was about the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack. You can find more history about ship here.