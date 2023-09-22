BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Bessemer will receive more than $580,000 in grant funding from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The funding will replace approximately 1,240-feet of water main on E. Colby Street and Osmose Road. It will also help replace the vent and roof at the Tilden Tank standpipe as well as vent replacement at Rock Bluff Reservoir. It’s unclear at this time if the $588,979 will fully fund the project. The City of Bessemer also anticipates replacing about 75 lead service lines through the city.

This round of grants from EGLE totals $21.2 million to cover numerous projects around the state. Bessemer is the only U.P. community to receive funding in this round of grants.

The MI Clean Water Plan grants come from EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

Below is a roundup of all the projects to receive this most recent round of funding.

City of Montrose for $1,683,750. The project includes replacement of approximately 3,250 linear feet of water main along Latting Street, Russell Street, Saginaw Street, North Street, Alfred Street, and Coke Drive; installation of approximately 250 linear feet of a water main loop from Latting Street to Russell Street; and plugging of an abandoned well on the southwest corner of Washington Street and Ash Street.

City of Memphis for $873,900. The project will replace water mains along Lois and Roberts Streets, 26 lead service lines, publicly owned water meters, filter media at the arsenic removal plant, and well pumps, as well as installing a back-up generator, automatic transfer switch, and completing electrical upgrades to the generator.

City of Coleman for $5,051,618. The project consists of replacement of water service meters, replacement of approximately 14,500 linear feet of water main, installation of new water mains to correct dead ends, replacement of 26 lead or galvanized service lines, and improvements to the elevated storage tank.

City of St. Clair for $2,733,750. The project consists of water treatment plant and pump station improvements, and water main looping. Specific improvements include installation of an additional filter, building repairs, and component upgrades/replacement. Water main looping will involve construction of approximately 1,400 linear feet of additional water main to remove a dead-end.

