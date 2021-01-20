Biden will pick a new judge for Detroit’s federal court

DETROIT (AP) — The federal court in Detroit could have one of President Joe Biden’s first judicial appointments.
U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts is taking senior status, which allows her to reduce her caseload.
It also creates a slot for another judge, who would be nominated by Biden and considered by the Senate. The 69-year-old Roberts has been a judge for more than 20 years.
She was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Roberts’ plan was announced soon after Biden became president Wednesday.
