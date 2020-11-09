Biden won Michigan with surge in cities, suburbs

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump.

Biden’s 146,000-vote margin, 2.7 percentage points, was powered by gains in big, vote-rich counties such as Oakland near Detroit and Kent, which includes Grand Rapids — amid a record 5.5 million people casting ballots statewide.

Biden won Oakland by 14 points, besting Hillary Clinton’s 8-point edge in 2016.

He carried Kent by almost 6 points after Trump netted it by 3 points four years ago.

