Biden won Michigan with surge in cities, suburbs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump.
Biden’s 146,000-vote margin, 2.7 percentage points, was powered by gains in big, vote-rich counties such as Oakland near Detroit and Kent, which includes Grand Rapids — amid a record 5.5 million people casting ballots statewide.
Biden won Oakland by 14 points, besting Hillary Clinton’s 8-point edge in 2016.
He carried Kent by almost 6 points after Trump netted it by 3 points four years ago.
