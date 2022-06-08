GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill passed by the state legislature would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol.

The bill would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol if they go through an alcohol serving training program and if there is a manger on the premise who is at least 18 years old.

Currently servers in Michigan have to be at least 18 in order to serve alcohol.

Scott Ellis, the executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, said the bill could help restaurants deal with labor challenges and speed up service.

“If you’ve been to a restaurant and you sit down, you see it’s busy and the server comes over, takes your food order and you order drinks, they put the drinks into the bartender maybe … but that 17-year-old can’t bring it over to the table,” Ellis said. “This will now allow that 17-year-old to do that service.”

The only state that currently allows 17-year-olds to serve alcohol is Maine, according to the Alcohol Policy Information System.

House Bill 4232, passed by both the state Senate and the state House, will soon make its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for approval.