MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has found avian influenza at a commercial poultry facility in Muskegon County.

While the state did not release the name of the farm, an employee at Sietsema Farms north of Ravenna confirmed to News 8 it is the facility involved.

This is the first confirmed case of bird flu at a commercial poultry operation in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To protect other flocks, the state said the premises is under quarantine. Jennifer Holton with MDARD told News 8 that 35,000 turkeys at the facility were killed to prevent the spread.

MDARD noted the public health risk remains low, and no birds or bird products infected with bird flu will enter the commercial food chain.

If you suspect a bird has avian influenza, you should contact MDARD immediately at 800.292.3939 or after-hours at 517.373.0440.

More information about how to protect flocks through biosecurity measures can be found on the USDA’s website.