Blue Angels will salute Detroit’s essential personnel on Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan State University is doubling up its efforts to repurpose personal protective equipment or PPE.

The second decontamination process using vaporized hydrogen peroxide is combined with the MSU Extension heating process to make the university capable of cleaning nearly 15,000 pieces of PPE each day.

The partnership with Sparrow Health System, Henry Ford Health System, and the MSU Animal Care Program is using an available animal research facility to treat thousands of pieces of equipment at one time.

The effort will expand to also take in equipment from local first responders, including the MSU Veterinary Medical Center, Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department, according to MSU Today.