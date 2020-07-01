Board finds it has authority on guns at Michigan Capitol

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. A board overseeing Michigan’s Capitol has determined it has the legal authority to decide if guns will continue to be allowed in the Lansing building and on its grounds. The Michigan State Capitol Commission on Tuesday, June 30, reviewed a formal legal opinion by Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel that said the board had the power to prohibit firearms at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A board overseeing Michigan’s Capitol has determined that it has the legal authority to decide if guns will continue to be allowed in the Lansing building and on its grounds.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission on Tuesday reviewed a formal legal opinion by Attorney General Dana Nessel that said the board had the power to prohibit firearms at the Capitol.

In April, a number of people carrying guns took part in a protest at the Capitol over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders that closing businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Commissioners are scheduled to meet again on July 13.