LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers will decide on Thursday which Republican candidates for governor will make the ballot.

This comes after the Michigan Bureau of Elections found that five candidates, including a few front-runners, failed to file enough valid signatures, and should not qualify for the August primary.

The elections bureau staff found that two of the leading candidates, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Businessman Perry Johnson, didn’t have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

They also recommended that three other Republican candidates, Mike Brown, Donna Brandenburg, and Michael Markey, be excluded from the ballot for similar reasons. Brown has since dropped out of the race, saying he wants nothing to do with fraudulent petition collectors.

On Thursday, a four-person bipartisan Board of State Canvassers with two Democrats and two Republicans, will vote on the reccomendation.

However, those who don’t make the ballot can still challenge the decision in court.

Candidates needed 15,000 valid signatures to make the ballot. The report found:

11,144 of Donna Brandenberg’s signatures were not valid, leaving her with 6,634

13,775 of Michael Brown’s signatures were not valid, leaving him with 7,091

9,879 of James Craig’s signatures were not valid, leaving him with 10,192

17,374 of Michael Markey’s signatures were not valid, leaving him with 4,430

6,983 of Perry Johnson’s signatures were not valid, leaving him with 13,800

The report says it has no evidence the candidates or campaigns organized or knew about those questionable signatures.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is at the Capitol and will bring live updates throughout the day.