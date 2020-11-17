Bodies of 2 missing Michigan hunters found in Ohio lake

TIPPECANOE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two missing hunters from Michigan have been recovered from an Ohio lake a day after they were reported missing.

Adria Bergeron of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District said the bodies of the two were found near the shoreline of Clendening Lake on Monday afternoon.

Bergeron said the men were 43 and 60 years old and lived in south-central Michigan.

Both died of drowning, they said. Their names haven’t been released.

Efforts are still underway to locate the boat the men had been using on the lake, she said.

